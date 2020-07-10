Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court allows foreign nationals to walk free on paying fine

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court allows foreign nationals to walk free on paying finePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:40 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court allows 62 Malaysians, 11 Saudi nationals to walk free on payment of fine of Rs 7K & Rs 10K each, says the lawyer.
The Malaysians were booked for violating visa rules, govt guidelines by congregating at Nizamuddin Markaz during COVID-19. PTI URD SJK SA
