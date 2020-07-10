COVID-19: 'Super Spread' in Thiruvananthapuram's 3 wards, says State Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said that in the backdrop of "super spread" of COVID-19 in three wards --Poonthura, Puthenpally and Manikkavilakam--a triple lockdown has been imposed in Thiruvananthapuram. "In Manacaud and Poonthura area virus infection is spreading and in Poonthura area out of 1192 tests conducted, 243 were tested positive. This is because of a super spread in that area. There is a super spread in three wards - Poonthura, Puthenpally and Manikkavilakam," said Shailaja.

"Very strong restrictions have been imposed. Today in Poonthira people are protesting and violating the restrictions," she added. "We have set up 10 health help desks. All testing facilities are in place. Some campaigns are being held in that area stating that the antigen test is not good. People suspect that antigen tests are not like antibody tests. Antigen tests are like RT-PCR. Antigen tests are conducting in super spread areas," she said.

She further said that people can protest but gathering without masks is not acceptable. KK Shailaja also added that health workers and doctors are working very hard amid this crisis.

"They are duty-bound to save lives. It was heard today that a doctor's car was attacked. People need to support them," she added. A team of 25 commandos was deployed in Poonthura on Wednesday after 119 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the 600 samples tested in five days.

The coastal belt of Poonthura is becoming a major hotspot of coronavirus with the recent outbreak.(ANI)