Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks info about measures against pandemic at Byculla jail

Activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, is lodged in the prison. The court was hearing a plea filed by Bharadwaj, who has been in jail since September 2018, challenging a special court's order rejecting her bail application.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:58 IST
HC seeks info about measures against pandemic at Byculla jail

The Bombay High Court on Friday sought information from the NIA and Maharashtra government about social distancing and other safeguards implemented to prevent coronavirus spread at the Byculla women's jail here. Activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, is lodged in the prison.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Bharadwaj, who has been in jail since September 2018, challenging a special court's order rejecting her bail application. A bench led by Justice S S Shinde directed the authorities to file reply on jail conditions and health safeguards by July 17, the next date of hearing.

Bharadwaj approached the HC after the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) here denied her bail on May 29 this year. She has sought bail on health grounds, citing high risk of the spread of coronavirus in prisons.

She is diabetic and suffers from hypertension which makes her more vulnerable to catching the infection at the Byculla jail where an inmate had tested positive for coronavirus in May, the plea said. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh and advocate Sandesh Patil who appeared for the NIA told the HC on Friday that Bharadwaj's health was stable and she would be provided adequate medical aid whenever required.

ASG Singh said the special court rejected Bharadwaj's bail plea after it was satisfied that her health was stable. The NIA had submitted a doctor's report about her health as well as a report on the medical facilities available in the jail to the special court, he pointed out.

"The high court, however, said that we (NIA) should present a fresh report on the conditions in the jail and the precautions that are being taken," advocate Patil said. Last month, the NIA had submitted an affidavit opposing Bharadwaj's plea.

Asking for bail on medical grounds was "merely a ruse" as Bharadwaj knew she wouldn't be able to get bail on the "merits of the case", it said. Bharadwaj was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Pune Police who probed the case earlier had alleged that Maoists had backed the conclave, and speeches delivered at the event triggered violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial the next day.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Travelling coffee-cup memorial for Srebrenica's dead comes home

More than 8,000 traditional Bosnian coffee cups were installed as a memorial in the town of Srebrenica on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the massacre of Muslim men and boys by Serb forces near the end of Bosnias war. The porcelain c...

Bengal records 26 more deaths, highest one-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases

West Bengal on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases, bringing the virus count to 27,109 while 26 more people succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 880, the health department saidOf the new fatal...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Red Bull and Racing Point say no room for Vettel

Red Bull gave a definite no on Friday to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettels hopes of returning to them next year while rivals Racing Point politely closed another door to the German.Vettel, who is out of contract with F...

SC to examine if court can impose bail condition of restricting person from using social media

The Supreme Court Friday said it would consider the issue of whether a court can impose the condition of restricting a person from using social media while granting him bail. The issue cropped up before the apex court which was hearing an a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020