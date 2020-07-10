Tablighi:Court directs police to file separate charge sheet before JJB against minor Malaysian

A Delhi court Friday directed the police to file a separate charge sheet before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) against one of the Malaysians, who is a minor and was booked for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Earlier, he was charge sheeted along with 121 others in the case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur directed the investigating officer to file a separate charge sheet against the minor before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board by July 13. The court was hearing an application moved by the IO seeking to stop proceedings against the minor.

The application stated that his name was inadvertently mentioned in the chargesheet and requested the court to strike it off as he was a minor and has been charge sheeted without arrest. The court further took note of the date of birth in his passport and also the concerned official of Malaysian Embassy stated through video conferencing that he was a minor "Accordingly, let the charge sheet be separated and be filed before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board. IO is directed to file the separate charge sheet before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board by Monday, that is July 13, as per law on completion of necessary formalities," the court said in its order.

The court had earlier granted bail to 122 Malaysians on a fine of Rs 10,000 each. The court had also allowed them to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs 7,000 each, after they accepted mild charges, under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here during the COVID-19 lockdown. These foreigners had attended the event in March, following which in April COVID-19 cases across the country spiked after hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event, tested positive. According to the charge sheets, all the foreigners have been booked for violation of visa rules, guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

They have also been for the offences under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act. The punishment for these offences ranges from six months to eight years of imprisonment.

The Centre has cancelled their visas and blacklisted them. The foreigners have not been arrested yet and are residing at various places approved by the Delhi High Court. At least 9,000 people, including the foreign nationals participated in the religious Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. Later, many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.