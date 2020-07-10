73 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19

As many as 73 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19, and 14 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the BSF. An official statement by the BSF informed that a total of 1,659 coronavirus cases have been reported so far amongst its personnel, including 927 recovered cases.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection.