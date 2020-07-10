Left Menu
HC prepones hearing of PIL for ensuring social security of unorganised workers in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:19 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday preponed the hearing of a PIL seeking framing of rules for ensuring social security of unorganised workers in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan agreed to hear on August 20 the matter, which was scheduled to be heard on August 25, after the petitioner filed an application saying he has come to know that many daily wage workers are facing tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic and they would benefit from framing of the rules.

The petitioner, Abhijit Mishra, also told the court that the Delhi government had on January 23 had sought six weeks time to file on record the Delhi Unorganized Workers' Social Security Rules which was at that pending approval before its legal department. Mishra, a financial economist, has said in his early hearing application that the six weeks time expired on February 27 and therefore, COVID-19 outbreak cannot be cited as a reason for the delay in framing rules.

He has claimed that if implemented, the Act would bring relief to those on the verge of poverty who are facing hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the bench there was no need to prepone the date of hearing as the Code on Social Security Bill 2019 is expected to be passed by the Parliament in the monsoon session and once it is passed, there would be no need for framing the Delhi Unorganized Workers' Social Security Rules..

