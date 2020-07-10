Left Menu
VP Naidu expresses satisfaction on resumption of functioning of Dept- related Parliamentary Panels

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday informed that department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees have resumed functioning since the last sitting of Parliament on March 23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:37 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday informed that department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees have resumed functioning since the last sitting of Parliament on March 23. The Official Twitter account of Vice President of India tweeted, "I am glad that Dept. Related Parliamentary Standing Committees have resumed functioning, three and half months since the last sitting of Parliament on March 23rd."

The Rajya Sabha Committee on Science & Technology met on Friday with three scientific bodies making presentations to the panel on preparedness for Covid19 and beyond. "The Committee on Science and Technology, one of the 8 committees, serviced by Rajya Sabha held a meeting today. Committee on Home Affairs, also of Rajya Sabha, is to meet next week," the Vice President said in another tweet.

"A meeting of Committee on Home Affairs convened in the first week of June, could not be held due to the concerns of members over COVID-19 situation. Corona pandemic did cast a shadow on the working of these committees, which function on behalf of the Parliament," said Naidu in another tweet. "All concerned were keen about the resumption of work by these committees. But the delay was forced by circumstances beyond our control," he said in a tweet.

"All possible measures were taken to enable committees' meetings by complying with the norms of social distancing, wearing of masks etc further to the lifting of restrictions on domestic air travel in May," the Vice President said in another tweet. "I am hopeful these committees would now go about examining important issues concerning respective domains," he added. (ANI)

