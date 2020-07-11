Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court ruling on Oklahoma tribal land raises questions for oil industry

A U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land has implications for oil and gas development in the state, raising complex regulatory and tax questions that could take years to settle, according to Oklahoma attorneys. The court on Thursday overturned an Oklahoma tribe member’s rape conviction because the location where the crime was committed should have been considered reservation land and therefore outside the reach of state criminal law.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 00:48 IST
Supreme Court ruling on Oklahoma tribal land raises questions for oil industry
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land has implications for oil and gas development in the state, raising complex regulatory and tax questions that could take years to settle, according to Oklahoma attorneys.

The court on Thursday overturned an Oklahoma tribe member's rape conviction because the location where the crime was committed should have been considered reservation land and therefore outside the reach of state criminal law. The decision does not affect property ownership, but attorneys said it has regulatory and tax implications within reservation lands of the state's "Five Tribes" - Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek and Seminole. Oklahoma was the fourth-largest U.S. crude oil producer last year, accounting for about 5% of production, according to government data.

"You'll see the Five Tribes make arguments perhaps that they have taxation authority," said Taiawagi Helton, who teaches environmental, property and Indian law at the University of Oklahoma. "It's possible you could see some slight increases in taxation," with companies paying production taxes to both the state and tribes. "For pipeline approvals, tribes will expect to have a broader consultative role," Helton said.

Tribes may not want to immediately act, but this case suggests they would have regulatory authority over oil and gas, said Oklahoma energy attorney A.J. Ferate. "Do I suspect anybody is going to get their existing production taken away? I think that would be a very extreme issue," Ferate said.

"We're talking about decades of litigation and questions. We're in a whole new world here in Oklahoma as to how do all of these pieces fit together and how do we move forward," he said. Mike McBride III, chair of Indian law at Tulsa law firm Crowe and Dunlevy, said there may be implications for wind energy and electric transmission as well as sales of water.

Industry group the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma said it hoped there would be no change from current regulation. "It is critical for continued investment in Oklahoma that the state maintain primacy with regard to the regulation of oil and gas operations, and that issues of title with regard to real property remain unaffected," it said in a statement.

The Petroleum Alliance and other business groups had opposed the recognition of reservation status in a brief to the Supreme Court arguing that it would "recast the business and legal environment" across lands of all Five Tribes. The Five Tribes and the state issued a joint statement on Thursday that they were working together on a framework of shared jurisdiction to "support public safety, our economy and private property rights."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbia's Vucic blames opponents for orchestrating violent protests

Protests marred by violence continued on Friday in Belgrade, where thousands rallied against Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic and government policies, including its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Police in riot gear and mounted units...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as Gilead data offsets virus fears; financials jump

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States, and as financial shares surged.The Na...

As Disney World comes back, Florida posts another daily leap in COVID-19 cases

Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases, while Walt Disney Co. prepared to reopen its flagship theme park in Orlando to t...

Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory.The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020