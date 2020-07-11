Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian police arrest 18 people during anti-graft protests

Anti-corruption protesters demonstrated for second day in a row after prosecutors raided the offices of President Rumen Radev, who has been a vocal critic of the government. The ruling centre-right GERB party of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said Radev was stoking a political crisis, which would only benefit shady business interests.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:09 IST
Bulgarian police arrest 18 people during anti-graft protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bulgarian police arrested 18 people late on Friday after scuffles during anti-corruption protests near a demonstration by government supporters in the centre of the capital Sofia. Several thousand people took to the streets accusing the country's chief prosecutor and centre-right government of deliberately delaying investigations into links between graft-prone officials and local oligarchs.

Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest and most corrupt member state, has long pledged to root out graft but has yet to jail any senior officials on corruption charges. Anti-corruption protesters demonstrated for second day in a row after prosecutors raided the offices of President Rumen Radev, who has been a vocal critic of the government.

The ruling centre-right GERB party of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said Radev was stoking a political crisis, which would only benefit shady business interests. GERB remains Bulgaria's most popular political party, according to opinion polls. In an address to the nation on Saturday, Radev said the protests showed that Bulgarians across the political spectrum had had enough and he called for the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor.

"The corruption, the prosecutors' racketeering and inaction against the plunderers ... and the lack of justice is what people stood against," he said. There was another demonstration on Saturday on the Black Sea coast near Burgas, where hundreds of Bulgarians demanded access to a public coastline near the summer residence of Ahmed Dogan, a businessman and senior member of the ethnic Turkish MRF party.

The demonstration was organised after the head of a small liberal party was denied access to the coast by armed guards of the National Protection Service, who were protecting Dogan. Protesters, who say the move was a sign of toxic links between the ruling elite and shady interests in the Balkan country, were stopped by police to prevent them clashing with MRF supporters at the site.

Police detained several protesters, who were later released on the request of Borissov. Protesters, waving national flags and singing the national anthem, were eventually given access to the coast. More anti-government protests were planned for later on Saturday in Sofia.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. warns citizens of heightened detention risks in China

The U.S. State Department warned American citizens on Saturday to exercise increased caution in China due to heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement including detention and a ban from exiting the country.U.S. citizens may be detained w...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....

UP govt turned adversity arising out of coronavirus pandemic into opportunity: CM

The Uttar Pradesh government has turned the adversity arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunity through planning and strategy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on SaturdayThere was not a single Personal Protective Equipme...

Hardik Patel appointed working president of Gujarat Congress

Patidar leader Hardik Patel was appointed the new working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday. Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020