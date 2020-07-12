Dawood Ibrahim aide arrested in Delhi with Brazilian pistol worth Rs 22 lakh
A criminal, who was out on parole was arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch from the Chand Bagh area of the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 01:39 IST
A criminal, who was out on parole was arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch from the Chand Bagh area of the national capital. Gangster Anwar Thakur, a life convict in a murder case and reportedly an aide of Dawood Ibrahim was apprehended with a Brazilian make semi-automatic pistol worth Rs 22 lakh on July 10, police said.
Thakur, belonging to Meerut and currently residing in Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, police said. "The accused is a life convict in a murder case in Delhi. He had brazenly shot dead a police informer inside Police Station Sadar Bazar, Delhi. At present, he came out on parole on March 17 and was knowingly reviving the Gangs in North East Delhi," Police said. (ANI)
