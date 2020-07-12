Left Menu
West Bengal reports 1,344 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,344 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths reported in West Bengal on Saturday, according to the bulletin of State's health department.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-07-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 05:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the bulletin, there are 9,588 active COVID-19 cases in the state and the total tally stands at 28,453

A total of 611 persons have been discharged after treatment, taking the total number of discharged patients to 17,959 in the state. The death toll due to COVID-1 stands at 906 after 26 deaths reported on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

