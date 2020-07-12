COVID-19: Complete lockdown observed in Kalaburagi

A complete lockdown was observed in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Sunday due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, a complete lockdown will be implemented in Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Rural areas from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22. "Essentials such as hospitals, groceries, milk, fruit, vegetables, medicines will be available during this period. In addition, medical and postgraduate examinations will happen as already scheduled," the Karnataka CMO informed.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed: "Co-operate with all social security policies, wear masks, and abide by government-issued lock-down guidelines for buying everyday items. Your collaboration is essential to controlling the spread of COVID-19 infection." Karnataka has so far reported 33418 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)