Delhi: Woman, her friend arrested for hatching conspiracy to kill husband

After a man's body was found lying in a drain in Delhi's Maidan Garhi earlier this month, the Delhi Police arrested his wife, minor daughter and two other people on Saturday for allegedly killing the man.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 10:40 IST
After a man's body was found lying in a drain in Delhi's Maidan Garhi earlier this month, the Delhi Police arrested his wife, minor daughter and two other people on Saturday for allegedly killing the man. As per the Delhi Police statement, the man's body was found, in a decomposed state, lying in Bhati village's drain in Maidan Garhi area here on July 2. However, no evidence was found at the time except for a tattoo 'ST' and some fresh leaves on the dead body.

While inspecting the crime scene, a car was found abandoned about a km from the spot, as per the statement, leading to the man's identification on the basis of the vehicle's ownership documents. "Identified as Mahender, the family was notified and the body was sent for post-mortem to AIIMS in Delhi," stated the Delhi Police.

The police interrogated Mahender's wife for her role in the alleged murder, after speaking to the deceased's brother who revealed that the husband-wife used to quarrel often about a man named Manoj Dalchand quite often, as per the statement. During the probe, according to the statement, Dalchand confessed his involvement in Mahender's killing, along with the latter's wife, daughter. Besides, one of the daughter's school friend was also apprehended. Since two accused are minor, identities of all have been withheld.

The accused claimed that he knew the woman for the past eight-nine months, and that Mahender has come to know about their illicit affair. Since he began beating his spouse and daughter thereafter, Dalchand and others hatched a conspiracy to kill him, said the police. (ANI)

