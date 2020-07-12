Cong MLA Pradhyuman Singh Lodhi meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, set to join BJP

Congress MLA from Bada Malhera, Pradhyuman Singh Lodhi met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal and is set to join Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

In March this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress to join BJP. Later, 22 Congress MLAs resigned which led to the toppling of the Kamal Nath government and paved the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to become the Chief Minister again. (ANI)