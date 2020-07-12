Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC grants bail to destitute woman serving life term for murder of her child

Advocate Thomas Franklin Caesar, appearing for the woman petitioner, challenged the April 22, 2014, order of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, dismissing the appeal against conviction under murder charges and life term awarded to her, as her lawyer did not appear to argue the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:42 IST
SC grants bail to destitute woman serving life term for murder of her child
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Coming to the rescue of a destitute woman serving life term and languishing in jail for the past 11 years for allegedly murdering her one and half-year-old daughter by throwing her in a well, the Supreme Court has granted her bail and sent her appeal against conviction back to the High Court. The top court said the High Court could not dismiss the appeal against conviction and sentence in default without hearing the convict and it has to be decided on merit even if the appellant in-person or the counsel representing her is not present. A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha, and B R Gavai in its recent order said, "We, therefore, set aside the judgment and order dated April 22, 2014, and remand the matter to be disposed of on merits. Meanwhile, considering that the appellant has been in jail for a period of almost 11 years, we grant bail subject to the satisfaction of the trial court". Advocate Thomas Franklin Caesar, appearing for the woman petitioner, challenged April 22, 2014, order of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, dismissing the appeal against conviction under murder charges and life term awarded to her, as her lawyer did not appear to argue the matter. He referred to the 2013 verdict of the top court in KS Panduranga versus State of Karnataka by which it was held that an appeal against an order of conviction cannot be dismissed in default but must be taken up and decided on merits even if the appellant in-person or the counsel representing him, is not present. The top court agreed with Caesar's contention and said, "Given this judgment, we are inclined to agree with the appellant". In her appeal, the woman has challenged her conviction in the case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and awarding of life sentence claiming that there were material contradictions in the testimony of a prosecution witness which does not categorically prove that she had dropped her child into the well. She also questioned the deposition and finding of the doctor, who had conducted the post-mortem and recorded that both the lungs of the child were empty. The woman in her petition contended that usually when an already deceased person is thrown in a well, water would not enter the lungs, so the prosecution's theory of the woman drowning the child was wrong. She said the doctor failed to record the finding which would have been fatal to the prosecution story and proving the case beyond doubt. On March 31, 2004, the woman was convicted of murder charges and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court at Tiruchirapalli in a case registered on the complaint of her husband. The woman is currently lodged in Trichy women prison and is suffering from various ailments, and her six-year child from her second marriage is in an orphanage at Tirunelveli district of the state.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new coronavirus cases, bigger increase than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened and anti-mask activists held a rally at a nearby restaurant. If Florida were a country, it...

Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas

Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumachers Formula One record. Most of Schumachers wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his o...

Rs 3.5 lakh worth ganja seized in Mathura

Cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 3.5 lakh was seized from an alleged smuggler when his car was searched in the outskirts of Govardhan town here on Sunday, police said. Thirty kilograms of ganja packed in 30 packs have been recov...

Locusts enter Haryana districts; agriculture minister says necessary action taken

Swarms of locusts have reached Sirsa, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said on Sunday. He said steps have been taken to curb the infestation and adjoining districts have been asked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020