Punjab Police nabs Sudhir Suri from Indore over objectionable video

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri over a viral video clip "denigrating women and inciting enmity between different groups", after a nearly 1300 km chase that ended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

ANI | Chandirgarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri over a viral video clip "denigrating women and inciting enmity between different groups", after a nearly 1300 km chase that ended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said. According to a press release issued by the Punjab Police, two Punjab Police teams, comprising 11 personnel of Amritsar (Rural) district, nabbed Suri on Sunday morning. The teams, consisting of 1 DSP Crimes against women (Harish Behl), 2 SIs, 3 ASIs, and 5 Constables, drove non-stop for 21 hours to reach Indore, where Suri was caught.

Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta said, "a manhunt had been launched for him after the release of a video with alleged derogatory remarks against women, followed by a Facebook video in which he subsequently claimed that the objectionable video was a voice-over by some other person using his name." The DGP also revealed that on July 8, after the first video went viral, Jandiala Police, Amritsar (Rural) booked Suri under section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Despite Suri's denial of any involvement in the said clip, a manhunt against the suspect was ordered.

Gupta also added that he had directed the Punjab Bureau of Investigation to get the clip examined through the Forensic Science Laboratory at the earliest. "Subsequent investigations revealed that fearing arrest, Suri could have fled to Indore," said the DGP, disclosing that the operation was successfully conducted in coordination with the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The DGP asserted a zero-tolerance policy against any individuals or organisations trying to incite communal hatred and fan communal passions through their speeches, statements, writings, posts on social media platforms, etc. Punjab Police is now moving for bail cancellation requests before the concerned Judicial courts in cases where Suri has already been bailed out earlier, the press release added. (ANI)

