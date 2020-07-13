Army Chief in Jammu to review operational preparedness of troops deployed along border with Pakistan

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is in Jammu today to review the operational preparedness of troops deployed along the border with Pakistan. Army officials said General Naravane will be briefed by senior commanders on the security situation there.

India has registered strong protest, through diplomatic channels, at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which has killed over 14 Indians, wounded 88 in 2020 so far, sources said on Friday. Sources said that Pakistani forces have carried out 2432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces this year till now.

Despite these concerns having been shared, sources said that the Pakistan forces have not ceased such activities. "We have registered our strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which are in contravention to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding," the sources said. (ANI)