Kovind meets Ambassadors Deepak Mittal, Piyush Srivastava prior to taking charge of offices

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday met Deepak Mittal, India's Ambassador-designate to Qatar and Piyush Srivastava, the country's Ambassador-designate to Bahrain prior to their taking charge of respective offices. "In separate engagements, President Kovind met Deepak Mittal, India's Ambassador-designate to Qatar and Piyush Srivastava, India's Ambassador-designate to Bahrain," the President's Office said on Twitter.

Mittal has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Qatar, while Srivastava goes to Bahrain in the same capacity, as per an official release of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued in late April. Mittal is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Mittal has served as a Joint Secretary in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.

The new appointees are of the 1998 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and both of them are expected to take up their assignments shortly. (ANI)