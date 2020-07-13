Kovind meets Ambassadors Deepak Mittal, Piyush Srivastava prior to taking charge of offices
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday met Deepak Mittal, India's Ambassador-designate to Qatar and Piyush Srivastava, the country's Ambassador-designate to Bahrain prior to their taking charge of respective offices.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:38 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday met Deepak Mittal, India's Ambassador-designate to Qatar and Piyush Srivastava, the country's Ambassador-designate to Bahrain prior to their taking charge of respective offices. "In separate engagements, President Kovind met Deepak Mittal, India's Ambassador-designate to Qatar and Piyush Srivastava, India's Ambassador-designate to Bahrain," the President's Office said on Twitter.
Mittal has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Qatar, while Srivastava goes to Bahrain in the same capacity, as per an official release of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued in late April. Mittal is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Mittal has served as a Joint Secretary in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.
The new appointees are of the 1998 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and both of them are expected to take up their assignments shortly. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Satellite image: Iran blast was near suspected missile site
U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran's toughest year -Rouhani
US envoy calls for Iran arms embargo renewal
U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran's toughest year -Rouhani
US special envoy Khalilzad travelling to Pak, Qatar and Uzbekistan