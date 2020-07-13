NIA gets 8 days custody of 2 key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

Two key accused in the sensationalKerala gold smuggling case were sent to NIA custody for eightdays by a special court here on Monday

Considering an application by the investigating agency,the court granted the custody of SwapnaSuresh and SandeepNair, arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday

The two had been remanded to judicial custody on Sundaywhen they were brought here and produced before the court bythe National Investigation Agency, probing the case related toattempt to smuggle over 30 kg gold using diplomatic channelthrough the Thiruvananthapuram airport.