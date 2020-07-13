Left Menu
India, China to hold top Corps Commander-level talks tomorrow

Corps Commander-level talks between India and China will be held on July 14 at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Corps Commander-level talks between India and China will be held on July 14 at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. The talks will focus mainly on the second phase of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said the Indian Army officials.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that diplomatic and military officials of India and China will continue their meetings to take forward the process of troops disengagement and de-escalation at the LAC. On July 5, the Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question-- Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi--- had a 'frank and in-depth exchange' during a telephone conversation during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously.

As part of the first phase of disengagement, Chinese troops have moved back from Finger 4 to Finger 5 in the Finger area. They have already moved back by around two kilometres in the other friction points including Galway valley, Hot Springs and Patrolling Point-15, top government sources told ANI.

The Indian side has also moved back as per the mutual disengagement agreed upon during the Corps Commander-level talks, the sources added. The vacant spaces will be treated as temporary non-patrolling zones by both sides and their troops will not come there. (ANI)

