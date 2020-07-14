U.S. hardens stance against China's South China Sea resource claims

U.S. hardens stance against China's South China Sea resource claimsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 00:23 IST
The United States on Monday hardened its stance toward China's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, calling them "completely unlawful" in a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them," Pompeo said in a written statement.
