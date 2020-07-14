Plea to stop large public gatherings organised by political parties filed before Kerala HC

A plea to put a stop to larger public gatherings organised by political parties violating the COVID 19 regulatory norms was filed before the Kerala High Court on Monday. Along with two other lawyers, the petition has been filed by John Numpeli Junior, a practising Lawyer at the High Court of Kerala.

The major plea of the petitioner is against the public protests and huge gatherings organised by the political parties violate COVID-19 protocols. "The political parties and its associated organisations in Kerala are conducting huge public protests and gatherings throughout the state forgetting the regulatory guidelines. And this is a serious lapse and such incidents are continued, the community spreading cannot be contained and the outcome of such negligence will be grave and irreparable," contended the petitioners.

The plea is seeking to declare that the large scale public gathering in the name of protest or activities by the political parties in the State, is unconstitutional and illegal, during the phase of COVID-19 regulations. The plea also seeks from the court to direct the political parties to desist themselves from organizing any kind of political or social activities with large public gatherings, during the period of COVID-19 regulations or violating the Covid 19 regulations issued by the appropriate authorities, from time to time.'

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are a total of 7,873 COVID-19 cases in Kerala including 3.747 active cases, 4,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 31 deaths. (ANI)