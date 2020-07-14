Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo spoke with Russia's Lavrov about Afghanistan -U.S. State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, the U.S. State Department said, following media reports Russia offered money to militants to kill Americans in Afghanistan. The Trump administration has downplayed the reports, saying U.S. agencies have not corroborated intelligence that Russia may have paid the Taliban to kill U.S. troops.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 05:02 IST
Pompeo spoke with Russia's Lavrov about Afghanistan -U.S. State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, the U.S. State Department said, following media reports Russia offered money to militants to kill Americans in Afghanistan.

The Trump administration has downplayed the reports, saying U.S. agencies have not corroborated intelligence that Russia may have paid the Taliban to kill U.S. troops. Russia has denied the allegations. After being briefed by U.S. intelligence officials earlier this month, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Washington should impose sanctions on Russia's intelligence and defense sectors.

In his call with Lavrov, Pompeo also raised the issue of election security, the department said in a statement, as the United States readies for nationwide voting on Nov. 3. U.S. officials have raised concerns that Russia could interfere in this year's election after an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller disclosed a campaign of hacking and propaganda by Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential race.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge OK's release of tell-all book by Trump's niece

The New York Supreme Court lifted a stay on Monday that temporarily blocked Donald Trumps niece from publishing a tell-all book that offers an unflattering look of the U.S. president and his family.Justice Hal Greenwald of the state supreme...

Singapore economy enters recession, Q2 GDP plunges record 41.2%

Singapores economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, contracting by a record 41.2 from the previous three months and is facing its biggest slump ever this year as coronavirus lockdown steps hammer the trade-reliant city-state.Ec...

Face covering mandatory in UK shops from July 24

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday. On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory, Sputnik reportedThere is growing evidence that w...

Blackhawks G Crawford declared 'unfit to play'

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was designated unfit to play and missed practice as the team opened training camp Monday. The 35-year-old netminder is listed on the teams training camp roster along with four other goaltenders. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020