Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks BCI's reply on plea seeking nod for lawyers advertising for works during COVID-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from Bar Council of India seeking permission for lawyers to use advertisement to solicit work and to resort to alternate sources of income to earn their livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:37 IST
SC seeks BCI's reply on plea seeking nod for lawyers advertising for works during COVID-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from Bar Council of India seeking permission for lawyers to use advertisement to solicit work and to resort to alternate sources of income to earn their livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna issued notices to the BCI and sought its response within two weeks. Petitioner advocate Charanjeet Chanderpal in his plea said that due to COVID-19 induced lockdown and restricted functioning of the courts, many lawyers have lost their sources of income, due to which many of them are under depression or have ended their lives.

Under the Advocates Act, 1961, there are several restrictions on practicing lawyers in taking up other sources of employment and empowers the BCI to frame rules regulating standards of professional conduct. As per the BCI rules, “An advocate shall not solicit work or advertise, either directly or indirectly, whether by circulars, advertisements, touts, personal communications, interviews not warranted by personal relations, furnishing or inspiring newspaper comments or producing his photographs to be published in connection with cases in which he has been engaged or concerned”.

Chanderpal has sought directions to BCI, the apex body of lawyers regulating legal profession, to amend the rules for granting relaxation to the advocates due to situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. He has sought a direction to BCI for permitting advocates to advertise through limited and specific sources to solicit chamber work like taxation or registration work. In his plea, he also sought clarification regarding a practising lawyer's position as a "sleeping partner" or "sleeping director" in an organization and effectively clarify Chapter III Rule 2 of the Rules so that advocates may be employed as legal advisors on a retainer basis.

He also sought nod for advocates for taking up alternative sources of livelihood and income to sustain themselves, albeit with an undertaking to be provided that the same shall not continue beyond March of 2021..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Lockdown in global tech hub hits stocks

Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.MSCIs All-Country World I...

UK economic bounceback falls short of V-shaped recovery hope

The British economy grew by far less than anticipated during May, dampening hopes that the recovery from what is set to be one of the countrys deepest recessions in centuries will be rapid. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday th...

'Lord of the Rings' series will be 'incredible', says Will Poulter

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has confirmed that he dropped out of the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series due to scheduling conflicts, but he is looking forward to watching the Amazon Prime Video series. Game of Thrones actor Robe...

Palghar COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Palghar district crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday and reached 10,164 after 431 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The district also reported seven more deaths ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020