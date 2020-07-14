Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC refuses interim relief on plea against baring Army officials from using social media

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to Army officer, who has challenged the decision to bar the security forces personnel, from using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:24 IST
Delhi HC refuses interim relief on plea against baring Army officials from using social media
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to Army officer, who has challenged the decision to bar the security forces personnel, from using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. A division bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Asha Menon said that no relief could be granted to petitioner Lieutenant Colonel PK Choudhary as it is the matter concerning the security and safety of the country and listed the matter for further hearing on July 21.

The High Court was hearing a petition, filed through advocates Shivank Pratap Singh and Sanandika Pratap Singh, challenging the Central government's decision to bar personnel of the security forces from using social media platforms. The petition urged the High Court to issue directions to the Director-General of Military Intelligence (DGMS) to withdraw its policy dated August 6, 2020.

Choudhary sought directions to the respondent authorities to withdraw its policy to delete their accounts from social networking platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Currently, the petitioner is serving in the Indian Army currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed to be an active user of Facebook and uses the platform inter alia to connect with his friends and family.

The petitioner said that he finds social media platforms, particularly Facebook as an important tool to connect with his family, adding that through Facebook, he maintains his social relationships with friends, family and other acquaintances in the absence of opportunities to physically interact with them. "The petitioner has used his Facebook account responsibly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Indian Army from time to time and has never shared any classified or sensitive information pertaining to his role and duties as an Indian Army officer over Facebook or any other social networking platform," the plea said.

It said that the policy to ban the use of social networking platforms and order soldiers to delete their accounts on the list of social networking platforms and websites is unenforceable, illegal, and unconstitutional. He added that the ban and order to delete accounts if imposed would amount to an abrogation of the fundamental rights of the soldiers, including the right to freedom of speech and expression, and the right to privacy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Delhi police constable

The CBI has arrested a Delhi police constable while allegedly receiving a bribe to release a person he had picked up a few days ago, officials said TuesdayConstable Vikram and a head constable posted at Subhash Place police station had pick...

Katy Perry set to headline virtual Tomorrowland festival

This years Electronic Dance Music Festival, Tomorrowland, will see singer Katy Perry leading the fest. The iconic festival has made its way in the digital space for its 2020 edition, now called Tomorrowland Around the World.The EDM fest pro...

Wife of Vikas Dubey's aide 'caught' on tape seeking advice on how to 'deal' with police

Hours after the arrest of Shashikant Pandey--an aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey--a purported audio of his wife has gone viral on social media in which she is allegedly heard seeking advice on how to deal with police when it comes to her ...

Focus should be on collaborative measures to reduce impact of natural disasters: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday emphasised that focus should be on collaborative short and long term mitigation and reduction measures to diminish adverse impact of natural disasters. Rai also flagged the importance of these measure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020