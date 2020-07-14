Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Lebanese man freed by U.S. as part of secret talks - sources

A Lebanese man accused of financing Hezbollah was freed from jail in the United States last month as a result of indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington that are expected to yield more releases, three senior Middle East officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:36 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Lebanese man freed by U.S. as part of secret talks - sources
Kassim Tajideen was released on June 11, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, and arrived in Lebanon last week. Image Credit: ANI

A Lebanese man accused of financing Hezbollah was freed from jail in the United States last month as a result of indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington that are expected to yield more releases, three senior Middle East officials said. Kassim Tajideen was released on June 11, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, and arrived in Lebanon last week. Two of the sources said his release was part of the same track that last year yielded the release of Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese businessman with U.S. permanent residency, from Iran, and Sam Goodwin, a U.S. citizen, from Syria.

Tajideen was released due to health concerns and reports that the release was part of a backroom deal were false, a Department of State spokesperson said. Tajideen's lawyer, Chibli Mallat, also denied that the release had anything to do with the release of other prisoners. "It was a purely judicial operation," he said.

Tajideen, 65, pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges associated with violating U.S. sanctions imposed on him and was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $50 million. In 2009, the United States designated Tajideen as an important financial supporter of Hezbollah, a heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group that is classified as a terrorist group by Washington. He was extradited to the United States after being arrested in Morocco in 2017.

Tajideen has always denied supporting Hezbollah and disputed his designation as a terrorist financier, said Mallat. A judge ordered Tajideen's release on May 27 pending a 14-day quarantine on the basis of a motion submitted by his lawyers arguing that he should be freed due to the risks of COVID-19 in jail, Mallat said. He was being held in Maryland.

The reasons for his release are under seal in the United States. The U.S. government had opposed the release but would abide by the court's decision, said the State Department spokesperson.

"The fact that he was released early due to health concerns and removed from the United States does not diminish the severity of his crime," the spokesperson said in emailed responses to Reuters. The sources - a senior official in the Middle East, a senior Lebanese official and a regional diplomat - said the release was the result of "indirect understandings" between Tehran and Washington.

"The release of Tajideen comes within a long path of exchange operations that will happen later on a wide level. There are still those who will be released by the two sides. This operation will continue," the Middle Eastern official said. The regional diplomat also described Tajideen's release as a prelude to further possible deals involving around 20 people. "All parties involved are testing each other as there is zero trust," he said.

Major General Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon's General Security agency, is acting as the main mediator in the process, two of the sources said. General Security declined to comment. The senior Lebanese official said the process had been going on in complete secrecy and had started with the handing over of Goodwin and other foreigners held by Syria, whose government is allied to Iran and Hezbollah. (Additional reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut, Jonathan Stempel in Washington, and Humeyra Pamuk Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by Dominic Evans, Rosalba O'Brien and Jon Boyle)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher

Global equity markets wavered and gold prices rose on Tuesday after a rollback of Californias reopening hit sentiment, but cyclical stocks surged on Wall Street as some investors bet a recovery would overcome the COVID-19 pandemics spread. ...

Tech sell-off weighs on Europe as virus fears mount; FTSE 100 outperforms

European stocks were hit by a selloff in technology shares on Tuesday, as U.S. peers slumped on fears of new coronavirus restrictions, while London blue-chips outperformed on a boost for the telecoms and energy sectors.The pan-European STOX...

Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 mark, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases.A...

Maharashtra: 251 new coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district

Coronavirus cases in central Maharashtras Aurangabad district reached 9,065 on Tuesday with 251 new patients coming to light, officials said. With six patients succumbing during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic in the district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020