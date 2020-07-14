346 new COVID-19 cases, 128 recoveries reported in J-K
346 new COVID-19 positive cases and 128 cases of recovery were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:30 IST
346 new COVID-19 positive cases and 128 cases of recovery were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today. "The total number of positive cases in the union territory has risen to 11,173 including 6,223 recovered cases and 195 deaths," the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir said in a release.
A total of 9,06,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,71,460 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. There are 3,11,565 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 23,727 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Union Territory
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Shaurya Chakra Recipient Major Pradeep Arya distributes ration kits in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
Veteran Kashmir separatist quits secessionist alliance
Geelani singularly responsible for pushing Kashmir into terror: Ram Madhav
GMC Jammu boosts coronavirus testing by 39.33 pc
Congress stages protest against fuel price hike in Jammu