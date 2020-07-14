Left Menu
Chhattisgarh CM administers oath to 15 Parliamentary Secretaries

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 15 MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries at his Raipur residence.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:45 IST
Chhattisghar CM Bhupesh Baghel administers oath to 15 Parliamentary Secretaries on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 15 MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries at his Raipur residence. Among the newly appointed parliamentary secretaries, Chintamani Maharaj took oath in Sanskrit, while Parasnath Rajwade, Ambika Singhdev, Chandradev Prasad Rai, Dwarkadhish Yadav, Gurudayal Singh Banjare, Indrashah Mandavi, Kunwarsingh Nishad, Dr. Rashmi Ashish Singh, Rekhchand Jain, Shakuntala Sahu, Shishupala Sori, U.D. Minj, Vikas Upadhyay and Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar took oath in Hindi.

After the swearing-in, Baghel congratulated and extended his best wishes to all the newly appointed Parliamentary Secretaries. He said that all Parliamentary Secretaries would get an opportunity to work with experienced ministers. He urged newly appointed Parliamentary Secretaries to take this as an opportunity to learn and fulfill their responsibilities in a better way.

In his address, Chief Minister said that in order to succeed, public representatives need to get hold of their areas, have knowledge of administrative work and get proficient in the activities of the Legislative Assembly. Baghel said that Chhattisgarh has been amongst the leading states in the country in the prevention of Corona pandemic and providing relief to the people.

He said that the challenge of Corona crisis is not over yet, it will have to be fought. He also appealed to strictly adhere to all the measures of protection. He also referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana on this occasion. The Chief Minister said that state is the first in the country and the world, which is going to start the purchase of cow dung for Rs 2 under the Godhan Nyay Yojana. (ANI)

