U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg in hospital after possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said.

"The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. Ginsburg, 87, was initially seen at a hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

Ginsburg, the court's oldest justice, has had a series of health scares in recent years. Last May she underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallstone that had caused an infection.