Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-EU summit likely to strengthen economic, cultural linkages with Europe: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the 15th India-EU summit, scheduled to be held later today will further strengthen the country's economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:56 IST
India-EU summit likely to strengthen economic, cultural linkages with Europe: PM Narendra Modi
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the 15th India-EU summit, scheduled to be held later today will further strengthen the country's economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe. "Will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 PM today. I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

EU is one of India's largest trading and investment partners but it has great untapped trade potential with India, sources said ahead of India-EU virtual summit on Wednesday and noted that the two sides have great potential to develop a comprehensive Foreign Trade Agreement. They said the two sides have great potential to develop trade and economic relations.

The EU sources said the European Union is one of India's largest trading and investment partner despite Brexit and the two countries have great potential to develop the trade relations further. The two sides are expected to hold discussions towards a "balanced and comprehensive FTA" as well as energy cooperation to achieve climate neutrality during the summit meeting today, they added. The summit will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Modi and European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Skill is timeless; It keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others: PM Modi at Skill India event.

Skill is timeless It keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others PM Modi at Skill India event....

The mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill, says PM Narendra Modi at Skill India event.

The mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill, says PM Narendra Modi at Skill India event....

Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM Oli's remarks on Ayodhya

Criticising Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli over his remark that the real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said he may even claim that Mughal emperor Babur was a Nepalese. Lord Ram belongs to the entire wo...

'The Old Guard' director to helm Viola Davis-starrer 'The Woman King'

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, who is earning praise for her Netflix action movie The Old Guard, has booked her next gig. Prince-Bythewood is set to direct The Woman King starring Academy Award-winner Viola Davis.The film is a historical e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020