WB Guv urges VCs of Universities to attend virtual conference

The Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all universities in West Bengal must attend the virtual conference "and desist partisan stance", Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor, West Bengal said here on Wednesday. "Keeping student welfare uppermost in mind, VCs must attend virtual conference and desist partisan stance. Taking positive approach for the sake of education and students had an over reach. "Political Caging" of education would be disastrous and suicidal," tweeted Dhankhar.

Along with his tweet, he also shared the picture of a letter written by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the Governor that read, "I would like to inform you that the VCs and universities are governed by their own statute and rules. They take guidance from the Higher Education Department as their administrative department." Banerjee further wrote that the Governor had already met with the higher education minister and secretary on Monday.

"Looking forward to virtual conference tomorrow (July 15) with VCs as regards student welfare. The conduct of VCs in not indicating open-ended issues of students not appreciated. Surely not in sync with their office. The primary concern ought to be student welfare and not otherwise," tweeted the governor on Tuesday. He added, "To break stalemate flagged issue @MamataOfficial. Her stance is 'Universities and VCs are governed by their own statute and rules'. VCs must abide by the directive of Governor/Chancellor, respond as per Act so as to avoid unwholesome situations and attend virtual conference."

In June, the West Bengal Governor said he will soon hold a virtual conference with the VCs of all the universities in the state in the larger interest of the students. (ANI)