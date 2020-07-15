Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB Guv urges VCs of Universities to attend virtual conference

The Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all universities in West Bengal must attend the virtual conference "and desist partisan stance", Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor, West Bengal said here on Wednesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 11:42 IST
WB Guv urges VCs of Universities to attend virtual conference
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all universities in West Bengal must attend the virtual conference "and desist partisan stance", Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor, West Bengal said here on Wednesday. "Keeping student welfare uppermost in mind, VCs must attend virtual conference and desist partisan stance. Taking positive approach for the sake of education and students had an over reach. "Political Caging" of education would be disastrous and suicidal," tweeted Dhankhar.

Along with his tweet, he also shared the picture of a letter written by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the Governor that read, "I would like to inform you that the VCs and universities are governed by their own statute and rules. They take guidance from the Higher Education Department as their administrative department." Banerjee further wrote that the Governor had already met with the higher education minister and secretary on Monday.

"Looking forward to virtual conference tomorrow (July 15) with VCs as regards student welfare. The conduct of VCs in not indicating open-ended issues of students not appreciated. Surely not in sync with their office. The primary concern ought to be student welfare and not otherwise," tweeted the governor on Tuesday. He added, "To break stalemate flagged issue @MamataOfficial. Her stance is 'Universities and VCs are governed by their own statute and rules'. VCs must abide by the directive of Governor/Chancellor, respond as per Act so as to avoid unwholesome situations and attend virtual conference."

In June, the West Bengal Governor said he will soon hold a virtual conference with the VCs of all the universities in the state in the larger interest of the students. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health experts put Tokyo on highest coronavirus alert

Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, alarmed by a recent spike in cases to record levels, while the governor of the Japanese capital said the situation was rather severe. The resurgence of t...

Toppled slave trader's statue replaced by Black protester in England

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in place of a 17th Century English slave trader whose statue was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month in Britains port city of Bristol. Edward Cols...

Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 mn for expansion of construction, interiors biz

Technology startup Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 million around 260 crore by end of this year for business growth, a top company official said. Bengaluru-based firm, which is engaged in construction, renovation, interiors and home maintena...

Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals, three of them collectively carrying reward of Rs five lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday. Since the local police last month launched a campaign asking rebels to return to the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020