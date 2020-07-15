Left Menu
Arvind Kejriwal thanks Opposition for support during COVID-19 fight

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the opposition parties for their support in Delhi's fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:42 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the opposition parties for their support in Delhi's fight against COVID-19. "If the Delhi Government had decided to battle COVID-19 alone, we would have failed. That is why we went to everyone including Central government, NGOs and religious organisations," Kejriwal said while speaking to reporters here.

"In this fight against COVID-19, we even asked for support from other parties as well. I thank all parties including BJP and Congress as well for their support," he added. "When things were going in the wrong direction and people were pinpointing the shortcomings, we were not disheartened and we looked to improve the mistakes. We made note of every mistake," he said.

Further speaking on the 'Delhi model' of dealing with the pandemic, he said that the core of this model was to collectively bring people together. "Being collective is the main principle of this model. The second most important thing was home isolation where we made the experience comfortable," he said.

"When we needed to boost our testing capacity, we asked for the Centre's help and they helped us. Antigen testing first began in Delhi and the Centre provided us with the antigen testing kits and 20,000 tests were done on a daily basis," he added. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has a total of 1,15,346 COVID-19 cases, of which there are 18,664 active cases while 93,236 patients have been cured or discharged and 3,446 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

