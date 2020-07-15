Ashok Lavasa appointed as Vice-President of Asian Development Bank

By Ankur Sharma Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, 1980 Batch retired IAS officer as its Vice-President.

He will succeed Diwakar Gupta, whose term will end on 31 August. "ADB has appointed Ashok Lavasa as Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships. He will succeed Diwakar Gupta, whose term will end on 31 August," Asian Development Bank said.

Ashok Lavasa assumed charge as Election Commissioner of India on January 23, 2018. He retired as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Haryana cadre (Batch 1980). Prior to his appointment as Election Commissioner, Lavasa retired on superannuation as Union Finance Secretary. Earlier, he was Union Secretary for Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and also Ministry of Civil Aviation. (ANI)