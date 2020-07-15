Left Menu
Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have proof: Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday revealed that Congress has the "proof of horse-trading" being done in Jaipur.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:27 IST
Ashok Gehlot addressing media, Source: ANI twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday revealed that Congress has the "proof of horse-trading" being done in Jaipur. "Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof," he said.

"We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," he added. "I have been in politics for 40 years, we love the new generation, the future will be theirs. This new generation, they have become central ministers, state presidents if they had gone through what we did in our time, they would have understood, " Gehlot said while commenting on the ambitious nature of the young politicians.

"Speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything. What is inside your heart for the country, your ideology, policies, and commitment, everything is considered, he said referring to the young generation leaders. Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande also gave a piece of advice to Sachin Pilot to admit his mistake and not make an attempt to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

"May God give Sachin Pilot wisdom and he doesn't try to topple govt. He should admit his mistake. Doors were always open for him for talks, even today. But, now he seems to have moved ahead of all this, so these things don't matter now," he said while speaking to ANI. The Rajasthan Congress has put up notices at the residences of Hemaram Choudhary and Gajendra Singh Shaktawat for not attending the recent Congress Legislative Party meetings and asked them to respond within 2 days.

Congress had earlier removed Sachin Pilot from the post of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister. Notices have been pasted at Choudhary's residence in Gudamalani, Barmer and Shaktawat's residence in Vallabhnagar.

They along with 17 other party members have to respond to the notice within 2 days. "Notice issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other party members, for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings. If they don't respond within 2 days, then it will be considered that they are withdrawing their membership from CLP," Pande said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has also issued notice to Sachin Pilot and 18 other party members, for not attending Congress Legislative Party (CPL) meetings, According to the General Secretary and party in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande, AICC has decided to dissolve all the District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect. "The process of formation of new committees will begin soon", he said.

Pande also issued intrusions that no Congressmen will communicate with the media without the permission of newly appointed Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilize the state government by poaching MLAs. The Congress government in the state is facing a political crisis after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.(ANI)

