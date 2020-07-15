Amit Shah chairs meeting of Group of Ministers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting at Home Ministry in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:18 IST
The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. (ANI)
