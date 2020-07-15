Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Police in HC refutes allegations of selectively leaking info against Devangana Kalita

The Delhi Police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court the allegations that information against Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who is facing a probe into her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, was selectively leaked.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:28 IST
Delhi violence: Police in HC refutes allegations of selectively leaking info against Devangana Kalita
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court the allegations that information against Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who is facing a probe into her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, was selectively leaked. It was submitted before a bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru that a press note, released by Delhi Police in the matter, was based on a chargesheet in which allegations were levelled against Devangana Kalita.

Representing Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, told the court that press note being cited by Kalita's counsel was issued to correct the perception that police being a statutory body is not part of any machinery and not to attack the Kalita. Kalita's counsel cited some contents on social media wherein it was alleged that police has been used as a tool of the Hindu machinery. The High Court remarked that presumption of innocence should not be destroyed.

The Delhi Police also submitted that the press note was not selectively leaked as it was issued to 480 recipients in a Whatsapp group, which is managed by the police. After hearing the matter at length, the court listed the matter for further hearing on July 16. The court was hearing Kalita's plea against the cops for allegedly making selective leaks leading to the media trial.

In her plea, Kalita said that the leaks to the media can cause severe undesirable effects during the pendency of the case. She has sought to restrain and prevent the Delhi police from further selective leaks related to the case. Earlier, Delhi Police had submitted in a status report that it was Kalita who had started a media campaign to gain public sympathy in an attempt to malign the ongoing investigation by peddling a false narrative of political vendetta.

Notably, Delhi High Court had earlier restrained the police from issuing any statements or circulating information regarding evidence allegedly collected against Devangana Kalita, a Pinjra Tod member, to any person including media. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Floyd family to announce lawsuit against Minneapolis

Attorneys for George Floyds family plan to announce a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers who are charged in his death. Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail...

TAP will struggle to succeed alone, consolidation likely, minister says

Portugals flag carrier TAP is unlikely to succeed alone and must be open to consolidation with other airlines in the medium term, the countrys infrastructure minister said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.The government sealed a de...

PM congratulates students, says those unhappy must remember one exam doesn't define them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his young friends for clearing the class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations and said those not happy with the outcome should remember that one exam does not define who they are. Congrat...

Mumbai's COVID-19 case tally rises to 96,253 with addition of 1,390 new cases; 62 deaths take toll to 5,464: city civic body.

Mumbais COVID-19 case tally rises to 96,253 with addition of 1,390 new cases 62 deaths take toll to 5,464 city civic body....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020