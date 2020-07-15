Left Menu
Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have proof: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Congress has "proof" that horse-trading was being done in Jaipur to destabalise government and made a strong veiled attack on Sachin Pilot, who was on Tuesday removed as Deputy Chief Minister.

Ashok Gehlot addressing media, Source: ANI twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Congress has "proof" that horse-trading was being done in Jaipur to destabalise government and made a strong veiled attack on Sachin Pilot, who was on Tuesday removed as Deputy Chief Minister. "Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof," he said.

"We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," he added. Without naming Pilot, Gehlot said leaders from new generation have become union ministers, state chiefs without toil.

He said speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything. "I have been in politics for 40 years. We love the new generation and the future will be theirs. This new generation, they have become central ministers, state presidents without toil. If they had gone through what we did in our time, they would have understood, " Gehlot said.

"Speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything. What is inside your heart for the country, your ideology, policies, and commitment, everything is considered," he added. Gehlot continued his veiled attack on Pilot in his tweets and said the media was supporting "elements who are hostages of BJP".

"The media today is doing the opposite work. It is supporting elements who are hostage of BJP. Those who have taken instalments there. There has been horse-trading, we have proof. What does the country's media want to listen? They have personal unhappiness with Congress, Gandhi family, keep it to your heart," he said. "The national media should honestly side with the truth. There are people in Delhi who are destroying democracy, indulging in horse-trading, destabilising governments. If the media is called the fourth pillar, it is its duty that if democracy is being destroyed, it should raise its voice, " he said.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said Pilot should admit his mistake and not make an attempt to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. "May God gives Sachin Pilot wisdom...He should admit his mistake. Doors were always open for him for talks, even today. But now he seems to have moved ahead of all this, so these things don't matter now," he told ANI.

Pande said the Congress has issued notice to Pilot and 18 other party MLAs for not attending Congress Legislative Party (CPL) meetings. "Notice has been issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other party members for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings. If they don't respond within two days, then it will be considered that they are withdrawing their membership from CLP," Pande said.

The Rajasthan Congress has also put up notices at the residences of MLAs Hemaram Choudhary and Gajendra Singh Shaktawat for not attending the Congress Legislative Party meetings and asked them to respond within two days. He said AICC has decided to dissolve all the District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect. "The process of formation of new committees will begin soon," Pande said.

He also issued instructions that no party member will communicate with the media without the permission of newly appointed Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara. The Congress government in the state is facing a political crisis after simmering differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Two loyalists of Pilot were also removed as ministers on Tuesday. (ANI)

