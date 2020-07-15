Andhra reports 2,432 new COVID-19 cases, 44 fatalities in last 24 hours
A total of 2,432 new COVID-19 cases and 44 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:17 IST
A total of 2,432 new COVID-19 cases and 44 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
According to the state health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 35,451 in Andhra Pradesh.
Out of these, 18,378 patients have recovered from the disease or discharged as of now. (ANI)
