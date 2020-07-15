Interim orders of court to continue till August 31 in Maha

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the interim orders passed by courts across the state shall continue till August 31 in view of the coronavirus situation. On March 26, the court had directed that all the interim orders shall continue as holding fresh hearings was difficult due to the virus outbreak and lockdown which followed.

A special bench of four judges headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta also said on Wednesday that orders of eviction, dispossession and demolition passed by any court or authority shall also remain in abeyance tillAugust 31, 2020. The bench was constituted on March 26 following the first lockdown imposed across the country.

"To serve the ends of justice, the interim order initially passed on March 26, 2020, subsequently extended by orders dated April 15, 2020 and June 15, 2020 and operative till today, shall stand extended till August 31, 2020, if not directed otherwise in the meanwhile, on the same terms," the bench said on Wednesday..