Punjab: SAS Nagar admn restricts social gatherings to five persons, 30 for marriages in view of COVID-19

The SAS Nagar district administration on Wednesday issued revised orders to contain the spread of COVID-19, restricting social gatherings to five persons and 30 for marriage and other functions. "Social gatherings in the district shall be strictly restricted to five persons and gatherings at marriages, and other social functions shall be restricted to 30 persons (instead of 50) and funerals to 20 persons," the district administration said in its fresh order issued by District Magistrate Girish Dayalan.

Asking hotels and marriage palaces to follow the laid norms strictly, it said, "In case of any violation/flout norms their licenses shall be suspended forthwith. The management of marriage palaces/hotels/other commercial spaces are required to certify that the adequate arrangements for ventilation of indoor spaces have been made." "The orders mandate wearing of masks in workplaces/offices/closed places. All district heads of the departments must ensure that public dealing in offices shall be curtailed to cater to need-based and urgent issues. The online Public Grievance Redressal System is to be extensively popularised and used," the order added.

It also asked the health department to make sure that for optimum utilization of resources, a person in a Level 2 or 3 facilities, which do not need the facility to be referred to a lower level treatment facility. "For dengue/vector-borne diseases prevention, sanitation drive shall be undertaken by both Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees in urban areas and BDPOs in rural areas on a campaign basis," the order said.