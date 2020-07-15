Jharkhand HC grants bail to 17 foreign nationals associated with Tablighi Jamaat

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday granted bail to 17 foreign nationals associated with the Tablighi Jamaat.

All of them were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. They were taken into custody in March from Ranchi's Hindpiri area on charges of violation of visa rules and lockdown norms.The case was registered against them on April 7 under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, section 13/14 (b)(c) of Foreigners Act, 1946 and Section 51 of National Disaster Management Act.

Earlier in May, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ranchi had rejected their bail application, after which it was moved to High Court. (ANI)