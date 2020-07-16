MLA from Sachin Pilot's camp moves Rajasthan HC against disqualification notice by Speaker
Prithviraj Meena, an MLA supporting former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, has moved the Rajasthan High Court challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the state Assembly Speaker.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:21 IST
The development comes after Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)
