Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Air India’s reply on pilot’s plea to accept request to withdraw resignation

The Delhi High Court has sought response of Air India on a plea by one of its pilots, who has flown several evacuation and relief flights to different countries during the COVID19 pandemic, seeking direction to the carrier to accept his request for withdrawing his resignation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:32 IST
HC seeks Air India’s reply on pilot’s plea to accept request to withdraw resignation

The Delhi High Court has sought response of Air India on a plea by one of its pilots, who has flown several evacuation and relief flights to different countries during the COVID19 pandemic, seeking direction to the carrier to accept his request for withdrawing his resignation. The petitioner, who was serving as a Pilot Commander, had tendered his resignation on February 6 this year due to non-payment of certain allowances and arrears and gave a notice period of six months under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR). However, soon after, he withdrew his resignation on March 19.

He approached the court saying that no decision has been taken by the employer on the application withdrawing the resignation tendered earlier, despite passage of several months. He sought a direction to Air India Ltd to accept the request for withdrawal and permit him to continue beyond August 6.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to Air India and directed it to file its response within 10 days and listed the matter for further hearing on August 4. The counsel for the pilot submitted it is settled law that an employee can withdraw the resignation tendered by him before it takes effect.

Under CAR, the mandatory requirement is to give a six months’ notice, if a pilot desires to resign. Petitioner had given six months’ notice, but before the resignation takes effect and the period expires, he has withdrawn the same, the counsel said. He added that till now the authorities have not taken any steps to find a replacement or substitute pilot to replace the petitioner.

In fact, the crew daily roster would show that the petitioner has flown several evacuation and relief flights to different countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and as recently as on July 13, he was on duty, the counsel said. The advocate representing Air India submitted that the petition is premature as so far no decision has been taken on the request of the pilot to withdraw his resignation..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon central bank sets up committee to restructure banks, memo says

Lebanons central bank has set up a committee to restructure financially stricken commercial banks and study their performance, according to a memo by the bank seen by Reuters on Thursday.The panel will also propose measures to preserve the ...

She can pull off any character with ease: Akshay Kumar praised Vidya Balan for 'Shakuntala Devi'

A day after makers dropped the trailer of Vidya Balan starring biopic Shakuntala Devi, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday lauded his Heyy Babyy co-star for her flexibility to mould herself in every role. Akshay took to Twitter to share the link...

Police abused and beat us, says mother of Guna incident victim

Mother of the victim in Guna incident on Thursday said that she and her family requested police to allow them to reap agriculture produce, but the police personnel started abusing and beating them. 70 policemen came and asked us to vacate l...

Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems on Thursday welcomed a decision by the European Unions top court in his case against Facebook, saying the legal basis for more than 5,000 U.S. companies that use an EU tool to transfer Europeans persona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020