Address me as 'Sir' and not 'My Lord', Cal HC Chief Justice tells judiciary officers

Calcutta High Court ChiefJustice TBN Radhakrishnan has said that he would want to beaddressed as 'Sir' by all judiciary officers in Bengal andAndaman instead of 'My Lord' or 'Lordship', as was thepractice so far

In a letter to the district judges and chief judges oflower courts in the state and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay conveyed themessage of the chief justice, an official said on Thursday

The chief justice has expressed the desire that"henceforth officers of district judiciary, including membersof Registry of the Hon'ble High Court would address theHon'ble Chief Justice as 'Sir' instead of 'My Lord' or'Lordship', in conformity with the applicable judicial andadministrative precedents", the letter said.