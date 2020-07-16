Address me as 'Sir' and not 'My Lord', Cal HC Chief Justice tells judiciary officers

Address me as 'Sir' and not 'My Lord', Cal HC Chief Justice tells judiciary officersPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:35 IST
Calcutta High Court ChiefJustice TBN Radhakrishnan has said that he would want to beaddressed as 'Sir' by all judiciary officers in Bengal andAndaman instead of 'My Lord' or 'Lordship', as was thepractice so far
In a letter to the district judges and chief judges oflower courts in the state and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay conveyed themessage of the chief justice, an official said on Thursday
The chief justice has expressed the desire that"henceforth officers of district judiciary, including membersof Registry of the Hon'ble High Court would address theHon'ble Chief Justice as 'Sir' instead of 'My Lord' or'Lordship', in conformity with the applicable judicial andadministrative precedents", the letter said.
