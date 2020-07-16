Judges rule girl who travelled to Syria can return to UK challenge citizenship removal

Judges rule girl who travelled to Syria can return to UK challenge citizenship removalReuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:26 IST
British judges on Thursday ruled that Shamima Begum, a London schoolgirl who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State, should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the removal of her British citizenship.
" I consider that Ms Begum’s claim for judicial review of the decision of SIAC (Special Immigration Appeals Commission)... succeeds," Court of Appeal judge Julian Flaux wrote in a ruling.
