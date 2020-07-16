Left Menu
Rajasthan HC took up 18,307 cases via video-conferencing during lockdown

The Rajasthan High Court heard 18,307 cases via video-conferencing during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and disposed of 7,626 of them, according to a report uploaded on the high court website on Thursday. The report stated that subordinate courts in the state took up 80,750 matters during the lockdown -- 47,051 matters through virtual hearing and 33,699 through physical hearing -- and disposed of 65,617 cases.

The Rajasthan High Court heard 18,307 cases via video-conferencing during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and disposed of 7,626 of them, according to a report uploaded on the high court website on Thursday. The report claimed the Rajasthan HC perhaps had the highest rate (41.6 per cent) of case disposal among high courts during the lockdown.

"Though judges, judicial officers and advocates were not accustomed to technicalities of virtual hearing, they quickly adopted the same and it is only due to their zeal, during lockdown 18,307 cases were taken up and 7,626 were disposed of in the Rajasthan High Court through video-conferencing, which is perhaps the highest in the country for any high court," the report stated. The report stated that subordinate courts in the state took up 80,750 matters during the lockdown -- 47,051 matters through virtual hearing and 33,699 through physical hearing -- and disposed of 65,617 cases.

