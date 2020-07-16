Pilot camp to file fresh petition against disqualification move, HC grants time
The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted time to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs to file an amended petition challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the Rajasthan Speaker. The petition against the move to disqualify the rebel MLAs from the state assembly was taken up for hearing at 3 pm.
But senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the petitioners, sought time to amend it. Salve argued that the MLAs wanted to challenge the constitutional validity of the notices and needed some time to file it afresh.
The matter would now be heard by the division bench of the high court..
