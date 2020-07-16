Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot camp petition referred to division bench of Rajasthan HC, likely to be heard this evening

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court will hear Thursday evening a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders, challenging notices from the Speaker over a Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:52 IST
Pilot camp petition referred to division bench of Rajasthan HC, likely to be heard this evening

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court will hear Thursday evening a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders, challenging notices from the Speaker over a Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly. A two-judge bench is expected to hear the amended petition at 7.30 pm.

The petition first came up Justice Satish Chandra Sharma at 3 pm. But advocate Harish Salve sought time to file a fresh petition. The matter was heard again at about 5 pm when the judge referred it to a division bench.

Earlier, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi, who had written to the Speaker seeking the MLAs' disqualification, also approached the court, asking to be heard before it passes any order. The 19 MLAs were sent notices Tuesday by the Speaker after the Congress complained that they had defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal seeks crowdsourcing of ideas to boost railways profitability

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought crowdsourcing of ideas from railway employees for boosting profitability and bringing transformational changes in the national transporter. The move comes in the backdrop of huge losses in...

Nine firms in race to bag contracts for redevelopment of 4 railway stations under PPP

Nine firms are in the race to bag contracts for the redevelopment of four railway stations -- Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati -- under a PPP initiative worth around Rs 1,300 crore, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation...

1,652 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,18,645; death toll jumps to 3,545

Delhi recorded 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.18 lakh,&#160;while&#160;the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,545,&#160;authorities said. Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in ...

Senior IAS officer M Sivasankar suspended, dept probe on: CM

The Kerala government on Thursday suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar pending inquiry, in connection with his alleged links with the accused in the sensational gold smuggling case. The suspension was announced by Chief Minister Pinara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020