Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTube not liable for user copyright breaches, EU court adviser says

Google's YouTube and other online platforms are not liable when users illegally upload copyrighted works onto their platforms, but rightholders can ask for injunctions against the companies, a European Union Court of Justice adviser said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:32 IST
YouTube not liable for user copyright breaches, EU court adviser says

Google's YouTube and other online platforms are not liable when users illegally upload copyrighted works onto their platforms, but rightholders can ask for injunctions against the companies, a European Union Court of Justice adviser said on Thursday. EU judges, who have followed such opinions in four out of five cases, rule on the issue in the coming months.

In recent years, online platforms and social media have found themselves at the centre of a debate about how much responsibility they should bear for illegal or hateful content posted on their platforms. The European Commission aims to address this issue with new rules known as the Digital Services Act at the end of the year.

Existing EU rules exempt YouTube and its peers from such responsibility when they are told of violations and remove them, Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe said in a non-binding opinion relating to two cases before the court. "As EU law currently stands, online platform operators, such as YouTube and Uploaded, are not directly liable for the illegal uploading of protected works by the users of those platforms," he said.

"Otherwise, there would be a risk of platform operators becoming judges of online legality and a risk of 'over-removal' of content stored by them at the request of users of their platforms in so far as they also remove legal content," he said. The first case before the court concerns Frank Peterson, a music producer, who sued YouTube and Google in Germany for the uploading to YouTube in 2008 of several phonograms to which he holds the rights.

The second case concerns publishing group Elsevier's lawsuit against Cyando in Germany for uploading several Elsevier works on its file-hosting and file-sharing platform Uploaded in 2013. The cases are C-682/18 YouTube & C-683/18 Cyando.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

AMU girl alleges threat on social media by classmate, lodges complaint

A student of the Aligarh Muslim University AMU has lodged a complaint with the police against another male classmate who had used derogatory language against her on social media and threatened her that he would make her wear a burqa.Speakin...

Delhi court grants bail to another 92 Indonesian Tablighi Jamaat attendees

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to another batch of 92 foreign nationals from Indonesia, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, which had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country. The ...

Piyush Goyal seeks crowdsourcing of ideas to boost railways profitability

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought crowdsourcing of ideas from railway employees for boosting profitability and bringing transformational changes in the national transporter. The move comes in the backdrop of huge losses in...

Nine firms in race to bag contracts for redevelopment of 4 railway stations under PPP

Nine firms are in the race to bag contracts for the redevelopment of four railway stations -- Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati -- under a PPP initiative worth around Rs 1,300 crore, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020