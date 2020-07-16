Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMU girl alleges threat on social media by classmate, lodges complaint

A student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has lodged a complaint with the police against another male classmate who had used derogatory language against her on social media and threatened her that he would make her wear a 'burqa'.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:37 IST
AMU girl alleges threat on social media by classmate, lodges complaint
Suprindentant of Police Arvind Kumar speaks to the media about the case.. Image Credit: ANI

A student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has lodged a complaint with the police against another male classmate who had used derogatory language against her on social media and threatened her that he would make her wear a 'burqa'.

Speaking to ANI, Aligarh Suprindentant of Police Arvind Kumar said," A complaint has been filed by a girl student of the AMU at the Civil Lines police station, in which she alleged that one of her male classmates has threatened her on the social media to make her wear the burqa. The case has been filed under sections 504 and 506 and also under the IT Act".

"The case is under investigation and the accused will be arrested according to the law", he added further. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • AMU

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tourism Authority of Thailand conducts virtual roadshow for travel partners in India

The Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT on Thursday said it has conducted virtual roadshow, India Luxury Virtual Connect ILVC, for leading travel partners across key metro cities in India to touch base with Thai private sector players. ILVC, ...

4 dead in two building collapse incidents as rains lash Mumbai

Four people died and several others were injured in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai on Thursday as rains lashed the city, officials said. While two persons died after a portion of a chawl tenement collapsed in suburban Malvani,...

HRD Minister launches first online NISHTHA programme for 1,200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched virtually the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement NISHTHA programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, on Thu...

Criticism over deputing teachers to take foreign returnees from airport to quarantine centres

The teaching fraternity and opposition parties Thursday strongly condemned the decision of authorities in Ludhiana to depute government schoolteachers for bringing foreign returnees from airport to coronavirus quarantine centres. Describing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020